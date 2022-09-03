Unidentified miscreants loot more than Rs 15 lakh from timber showroom
Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash amounting to more than Rs 15 lakh from a timber showroom in Karni vihar police station area of Jaipur on Saturday, police said. The accused held two employees of the showroom hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs 15.48 lakh in cash.
Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash amounting to more than Rs 15 lakh from a timber showroom in Karni vihar police station area of Jaipur on Saturday, police said. The accused held two employees of the showroom hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs 15.48 lakh in cash. They also took away the digital video recorder of CCTV, they said. ''The incident occurred near express highway in Karni vihar area where the accused came on a motorcycle and entered the showroom. They held the employees hostage at gunpoint and looted the cash,'' they said.
Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined to identify the accused.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected evidence from the crime scene.
