Odd News Roundup: Double celebration: Two-headed tortoise Janus turns 25

Updated: 03-09-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 18:25 IST
Double celebration: Two-headed tortoise Janus turns 25

Angelica Bourgoin strokes the shell of Janus the tortoise, whispering to him quietly as he scuttles in his pen and - his two heads rubbing together - prepares to celebrate his 25th birthday. Janus, who also has two hearts, two pairs of lungs and two distinct personalities, would not have survived long in the wild as he cannot retract his heads into his shell to seek shelter from predators.

