11-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in UP

An 11-year-old boy was killed on Saturday after a wall of his neighbour's house collapsed on him while he was playing in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

His playmate was injured in the incident at Biriya Narayanpur village in the Subhashnagar police station area.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Kumar.

Gaurav and his playmate were buried under the debris when the wall collapsed. Neighbours pulled them out of the debris and took them to a hospital where doctors declared Gaurav dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

The injured boy was undergoing treatment.

