Video shows students pulling cylinder uphill in J-K's Poonch, probe ordered

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 18:54 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday said they were verifying a video purportedly showing students carrying a domestic cylinder to their school located on a hilltop. The video, which has gone viral, shows the students of Government Middle School Upper Bhatidhar, Mendhar in uniform struggling as they pulled the LPG cylinder with a rope through a narrow track between green fields, passing obstacles along the way.

The person who shared the video questioned the school management for making the students take up such a task.

The sub-divisional magistrate has ordered a probe, a senior official said.

''Strict action as per law would be taken if anyone is found guilty,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

