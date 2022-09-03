Left Menu

Soccer-Abada double gives Celtic 4-0 win over Rangers in Old Firm derby

Abada put champions Celtic ahead in the eighth minute after he struck a low shot from the penalty area into the bottom corner following a cross from Matt O'Riley. Rangers wasted a chance to equalise in the 23rd minute and it proved to be costly as winger Jota doubled Celtic's lead, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far corner in the 32nd minute following a brilliant pass from O'Riley.

Israeli winger Liel Abada scored twice in the first half as Celtic thrashed Rangers 4-0 in the Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Abada put champions Celtic ahead in the eighth minute after he struck a low shot from the penalty area into the bottom corner following a cross from Matt O'Riley.

Rangers wasted a chance to equalise in the 23rd minute and it proved to be costly as winger Jota doubled Celtic's lead, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far corner in the 32nd minute following a brilliant pass from O'Riley. Abada completed his double in the 40th minute when his low strike whizzed through the legs of Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and David Turnbull wrapped up the win in the 78th minute with an easy finish following an error from McLaughlin.

