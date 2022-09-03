Left Menu

SC notice to Centre, States on PIL to establish Mental Health Establishments in prisons

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and States on a petition seeking to establish Mental Health Establishments in prisons across the country.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and States on a petition seeking to establish Mental Health Establishments in prisons across the country. A bench of Justices SA Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian sought a response from the Centre, all the State governments and Union Territories on the PIL seeking directions to provide training and awareness to the prison staff and police about the provisions of the Mental Health.

The order of the apex court came on a plea filed by advocate Kush Kalra stating that mental illness develops suicidal tendencies in prisoners and there is a need to develop sensitivity amongst the jail staff towards the mental health patients in prisons. The petition further urged to include the mental health of the arrested person in the medical examination report of the prisoner at the time of admission to the prison.

"Issue direction to the respondents to develop sensitivity amongst the jail staff towards the mental health patients in prisons. "Issue a writ of mandamus directing the respondents to include the mental health of the arrested person in the medical examination report of the prisoner at the time of admission in the prison," the plea added. (ANI)

