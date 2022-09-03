Man promising false jobs to people in IGI airport held

A man was arrested for allegedly duping over 20 people on the pretext of providing jobs at IGI airport here, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Hemant Kumar, a resident of Roshan Vihar in Najafgarh, they said. On Friday, 11 people filed a complaint with the police alleging that they were cheated by Kumar on the pretext of providing them with jobs at IGI airport with a salary of Rs 25,000 per month per person, a senior police officer said. Kumar also took a security money of Rs 10,000 from each candidate, he said. The victims gave the security money to the accused either by cash or transferring it to his account, police said.

A few of them were even placed on the so called night duty at lifts and escalators outside the Terminal 3 of IGI airport since August 17 this year, they said. They were also asked to fill up airport entry forms but did not get any entry passes or ID cards. They got suspicious and approached the police. Kumar was arrested within five hours of the registration of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Tanu Sharma said.

A few months ago, Kuamr had created a WhatsApp group named Airport T-3 staff and told the members that he can arrange jobs for them at Delhi airport, he said.

Some of his friends from Sonipat called him and started enquiring about job opportunities. The accused promised them that he will arrange jobs for them and asked for security deposit of Rs 10,000 from each candidate, the DCP said.

He took the security money, Aadhaar card, PAN card and electricity bill details as well as resume from them, police said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he took Rs 10,000 from each candidate and even ''deployed'' a few of them at lifts and escalators outside Terminal 3 of IGI Airport during night time, they said.

Kumar's mobile phone was seized and it was proven that he crated the WhatsApp group to cheat people, police said.

