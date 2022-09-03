Terror case accused wanted by West Bengal police held in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation with the West Bengal Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a man with alleged links with a terrorist organization in suburban Bandra here, an official said. Saddam Hossain Khan, the accused, was apprehended from Nirmalnagar area, the ATS official said.

He allegedly had links with a banned ''Jihadi'' outfit, the official added.

Khan was handed over to the West Bengal STF which is investigating the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)