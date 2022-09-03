Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail
- Country:
- India
Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison here on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail here since her arrest on June 26.
As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.
''The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission,'' special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- V A Rana
- Gujarat
- Activist Teesta Setalvad
- Amit Patel
- furnish
- India
- apex court
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea
SC seeks response from Gujarat govt on activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea
SC to hear activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea on Aug 30
SC to hear bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad on Sep 1
Herculean task to furnish appointment details since 2011: Bengal teachers’ bodies on ED directive