SZC meet: Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues.

In his address at the 30th southern zonal council meet held here and attended by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of southern states and union territories, he also asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues, an official release here said.

Shah called on all States of the Southern Zonal Council to explore a joint solution to the issues related to the sharing of waters, it said.

Inter-state river water disputes in the south include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Krishna river water sharing dispute involving Telangana and AP.

He said the main objectives of the Zonal Council meeting are – amicable settlement of disputes between the Centre and the States and inter-State through mutual agreement, promotion of regional cooperation between states, providing a forum for all of them to brainstorm on issues of common national importance and setting up a collaboration system for strengthening cooperation among all stakeholders.

The participating chief ministers and lieutenant governors made various demands pertaining to their states and union territories.

Shah said that for the all-round development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the concept of Team India before the nation and all the States together form Team India. In today's meet, total 26 issues were discussed, 9 issues were resolved, 17 issues were reserved for further consideration out of which 9 issues are related to reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, an official release said.

The meeting was attended by the CMs of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu-- Pinarayi Vijayan, M K Stalin and Basavaraj Bommai, respectively, the LGs of Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Administrator of Lakshadweep, Chief Secretaries of Southern Zonal Council States, Union Home Secretary, Secretary Inter-State Council Secretariat and other Senior officials of State and Central Ministries and Departments.

In his address, Vijayan said co-operative federalism requires continuous exchange of ideas between all the stakeholders. The zonal council meeting was for southern States and Union Territories. He asked the Centre to make the States take up what he called as productive spending to galvanise the country's economy.

''There can be contestations, but through discussions and debates, consensus can emerge narrowing down the areas of differences. This is the essence of a healthy federal democracy,'' Vijayan said.

He recalled the co-operative spirit with which the States faced the situation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stalin urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations within Tamil Nadu and to neighbouring States. Such a move would be much more economical, more energy efficient and less polluting than aero planes and automobiles, he contended.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, who represented the state, said growth prospects of his state diminished due to loss of Hyderabad and other industrially-developed areas, consequent to the state bifurcation in 2014.

''Steps for promoting industrialisation are imperative for the development of the successor state. Section 94 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and assurances made in Parliament provide for tax incentives. The state requests for extending the tax incentives on the lines of those being provided to the special category states and north eastern states,'' he said.

The incentives would help place development of the state on a firm footing and an accelerated growth trajectory, he added.

Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan sought for a central assistance of Rs 2,200 crore towards taking up infrasturcture projects in the UT, including airport expansion. Shah, in his address, said under the Prime Minister's leadership, the nature of the Zonal Councils has changed in the last eight years.

Before 2014, the zonal councils used to have an average of two meetings in a year, which this government has increased to 2.7, he said.

Shah said Modi has a special attachment to southern India and that is why after becoming the Prime Minister, he, along with the Sagarmala Project has started various schemes for the upgradation of major ports for the development of coastal States.

Out of these, 108 projects worth Rs 76,000 crore have been completed while 98 projects worth Rs 13,2000 crore are under implementation, the statement said quoting him.

In total, projects worth more than Rs. 2,00,000 crore are being implemented under Sagarmala for coastal States. Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is being run for the Blue Revolution, he said. Since 2015, Rs 4,206 crore has been sanctioned for the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Urging Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to settle their pending issues, Shah said it would not only benefit the people of their States but would also lead to all-round development of the entire Southern region. The Home Ministry has tried to crack down on the problem of Narcotics with utmost strictness. On the various schemes being implemented by the Centre, Shah said that QR-enabled PVC Aadhar cards have been given to more than 12 lakh fishermen.

''This will not only give recognition to the fishermen of the coastal States but will also strengthen coastal security,'' he said.

A policy for establishing forensic science labs has been prepared and sent to the States and this will increase the Conviction Rate, he said.

