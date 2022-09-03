Left Menu

20-year jail for man for rape

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 03-09-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 21:04 IST
20-year jail for man for rape
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Odisha's Ganjam district Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl four years ago.

Berhampur POCSO court judge Bikram Patnaik also slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convicted person.

The court awarded Rs six lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

Simanchal Pradhan had sexually assaulted the teenager after kidnapping her from her home in Gopalpur area on September 26, 2018.

Police had rescued the standard eight student from the Berhampur railway station on November 16 and arrested Pradhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022