CJI gets emotional recalling Nagpur days, promises to do everything to the best of ability during tenure

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Saturday got teary-eyed and emotional reminiscing about the days he spent in Maharashtra's Nagpur city at the beginning of his career as a lawyer.

Speaking here at a felicitation function organised for him by the High Court Bar Association, he promised to do everything to the best of his knowledge and ability during his tenure as CJI.

Stating that he was feeling nostalgic while speaking in Nagpur where he started his journey with law, the CJI referred to a poem by Rudyard Kipling and said, ''Life is a journey you undertake and it makes one emotional that it is not what you have covered but it is how you cover that.'' Getting teary-eyed at this point, the CJI took a few moments to compose himself, wiped away his tears and sought pardon for getting overwhelmed.

''I have just one promise to make...I will do everything to the best of my knowledge and ability,'' he said.

He had fond memories of Nagpur, Lalit said, adding that he was fortunate to have come from a family of lawyers.

He took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI) last week and will hold office till November 8 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)