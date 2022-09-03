Kerala: NIA charge sheet against 2 in Maoist recruitment case

Left Menu

After recruitment, he was imparted training with the intention to threaten the security, unity, integrity and sovereignty of the Union of India, the spokesperson said.The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in this case filed by the NIA in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 21:25 IST
The NIA on Saturday filed a charge sheet before a Kerala court in a case related to the alleged recruitment of youth for the banned Naxal organisation CPI (Maoist), the probe agency said.

The federal agency named two accused in the complaint, filed at the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ernakulam. The accused have been identified as Kambhampati Chaitanya alias Chaithanya/Surya and Valagutha Anjayanelu alias V Anjineyulu Velugutra, both Andhra Pradesh residents.

The case pertains to the recruitment of youth for the CPI (Maoist) and their training by leaders and front organisations besides holding camps to further carry out their activities and spread Maoist ideologies, an NIA spokesperson said.

The probe found that Sanjay Deepak Rao, a central committee member from western ghats special zonal committee of CPI (Maoist), Pinaka Pani and Varalakshmi, members of the revolutionary writers association, a frontal organisation of the proscribed organisation in Andhra Pradesh, Sreekanth of Wayanad and Anjaneyalu of Andhra Pradesh had ''radicalised'' Chaithanya to join the outfit, the spokesperson said. After recruitment, he was imparted training with the intention to threaten the security, unity, integrity and sovereignty of the Union of India, the spokesperson said.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in this case filed by the NIA in February.

