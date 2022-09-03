Trekker dead, three porters missing in Himachal's Kinnaur

A trekker died, another was injured and three potters went missing in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Mokhta said on Saturday. Mokhta said three trekkers and six potters had gone missing at Kamlo Pass in Chitkul. Of them, one trekker and three potters reached Kinnaur, while two trekkers and three potters did not return, he said.

According to the initial report, one trekker is dead and the other one who could not reach Kinnaur is injured, the official added. PTI DJI CK

