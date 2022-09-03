Left Menu

Bankey Bihari Temple tragedy: Probe panel meets priests, to submit report soon

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-09-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 21:54 IST
The two-member committee formed by the government to probe the Bankey Bihari Temple tragedy resumed its investigation on Saturday and interacted with priests to collect more information about the stampede-like situation in which two devotees were killed last month.

''We had an interaction with the priest community to gather more information about the tragedy,'' said retired DGP and head of the committee Sulkhan Singh, flanked by co-member and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal.

He, however, did not divulge details of the discussion.

The committee members also did not disclose the details of their interactions with officials, and said everything would be included in their report to be submitted soon.

Two pilgrims were killed and seven others were injured on the night of Srikrishna Janmashtami in August owing to suffocation following a stampede-like situation triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

After the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government formed the two-member inquiry committee.

Meanwhile, some women family members of priests complained to the committee that the new system of entry and exit introduced after the tragedy was causing inconvenience to them.

