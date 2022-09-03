Left Menu

3 booked for posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang, extorting money from farmer

Singh said his photographs were also uploaded on social media networks by the accused.We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken according to law, Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:24 IST
3 booked for posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang, extorting money from farmer
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his two sons have been booked for allegedly posing as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding Rs 50 lakh from a farmer in Patli village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Karambir and his sons, Deepak and Mohit, at Farrukhnagar police station following a complaint by Surender Singh.

Singh told police that he had recently received Rs 75 lakh compensation for giving his piece of land for a railway line project and the accused were aware of the development.

He alleged that he received threatening calls on WhatsApp on August 29, adding that the accused also threatened to kill him the way popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala died. Singh said his photographs were also uploaded on social media networks by the accused.

“We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken according to law,” Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station said. PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022