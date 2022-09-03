Asia Cup Scoreboard: SL vs AFG

Sri Lanka Innings: (Target: 176 runs from 20 overs) Pathum Nissanka c Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 35 Kusal Mendis c Zadran b Naveen-ul-Haq 36 Charith Asalanka b Mohammad Nabi 8 Danushka Gunathilaka b Rashid Khan 33 Dasun Shanaka c Zadran b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10 Bhanuka Rajapaksa b Naveen-ul-Haq 31 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva not out 16 Chamika Karunaratne not out 5 Extras: (LB-2 W-3) 5 Total: (For 6 wickets in 19.1 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1/62 2/80 3/94 4/119 5/151 6/174 Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 3.1-0-34-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-30-2, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-40-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-39-1, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-34-1.

