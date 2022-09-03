Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 4 cr recovered in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-09-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 23:32 IST
Ganja worth Rs 4 cr recovered in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Ganja worth nearly Rs 4 crore being smuggled by a truck was recovered in a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) and Mogarra police in this district on Saturday, officials said.

The truck guarded by two cars was intercepted near Shani Dev temple on Oak Jajam Patti road in the afternoon, a senior police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said approximately 1,516 kg ganja packed in bags and concealed under mustered straw was found in the truck.

He said two cars used by nine smugglers for keeping a watch on the police were also recovered.

While gang members Mohd Aalam, Furkan, Zuber Aalam, Babu, Munazir, Irsahd and Feroz are from Moradabad, Vinay is from Agra and Satish is from Odisha, STF Sub-Inspector Akshay Kumar Tyagi said.

Tyagi said the ganja was smuggled from Odisha for being sold in Agra, Mathura , Bareilly and other areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022