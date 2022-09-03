Ganja worth Rs 4 cr recovered in Mathura

Ganja worth nearly Rs 4 crore being smuggled by a truck was recovered in a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) and Mogarra police in this district on Saturday, officials said.

The truck guarded by two cars was intercepted near Shani Dev temple on Oak Jajam Patti road in the afternoon, a senior police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said approximately 1,516 kg ganja packed in bags and concealed under mustered straw was found in the truck.

He said two cars used by nine smugglers for keeping a watch on the police were also recovered.

While gang members Mohd Aalam, Furkan, Zuber Aalam, Babu, Munazir, Irsahd and Feroz are from Moradabad, Vinay is from Agra and Satish is from Odisha, STF Sub-Inspector Akshay Kumar Tyagi said.

Tyagi said the ganja was smuggled from Odisha for being sold in Agra, Mathura , Bareilly and other areas.

