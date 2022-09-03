Left Menu

Jilted lover kills woman, attempts suicide in Odisha’s Rayagada

Accused Rasika Pradhan, who belongs to nearby Mundagaon village, was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.Police said Pradhan wanted to marry Majhi but both she and her family members rejected his proposal, angering him.On Saturday, when Majhi came to work at a construction site, Pradhan approached her and the two quarrelled over the issue.Police said the man suddenly brought out a sharp weapon and slit Majhis throat, killing her.

A jilted lover allegedly killed a woman by slitting her throat before attempting to end his own life in the same way in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Osapada village within Tikiri police station limits of Kashipur block in the district.

The deceased was identified as Rima Majhi, a daily wage labourer from Samnatikona village. Accused Rasika Pradhan, who belongs to nearby Mundagaon village, was taken to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said Pradhan wanted to marry Majhi but both she and her family members rejected his proposal, angering him.

On Saturday, when Majhi came to work at a construction site, Pradhan approached her and the two quarrelled over the issue.

Police said the man suddenly brought out a sharp weapon and slit Majhi’s throat, killing her. When her fellow workers rushed in, he attacked them too injuring one. He then tried to kill himself. Pradhan was first taken to a local hospital. He was later shifted to another facility after his condition deteriorated, police said.

