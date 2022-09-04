Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 02:29 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Double celebration: Two-headed tortoise Janus turns 25

Angelica Bourgoin strokes the shell of Janus the tortoise, whispering to him quietly as he scuttles in his pen and - his two heads rubbing together - prepares to celebrate his 25th birthday. Janus, who also has two hearts, two pairs of lungs and two distinct personalities, would not have survived long in the wild as he cannot retract his heads into his shell to seek shelter from predators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022