China parliament chief to visit Russia, attend Eastern Economic Forum
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-09-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 07:32 IST
China parliament chief Li Zhanshu will visit Russia this month to attend the seventh Eastern Economic Forum, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will pay official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea from Wednesday to 17, according to Xinhua.
