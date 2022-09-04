Stones hurled at policemen in UP's Bulandshahr

Stones were pelted at a police team when it visited Khanpur village here following a complaint of an alleged assault on a woman by her husband and in-laws, police said. The woman had filed a complaint with the police alleging assault on her by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law, they said.

A case was registered and a police team went to the village on Saturday to nab the accused, Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said.

However, the accused pelted stones at the policemen and also misbehaved with them.

