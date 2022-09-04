Left Menu

Stones hurled at policemen in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:18 IST
Stones were pelted at a police team when it visited Khanpur village here following a complaint of an alleged assault on a woman by her husband and in-laws, police said. The woman had filed a complaint with the police alleging assault on her by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law, they said.

A case was registered and a police team went to the village on Saturday to nab the accused, Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said.

However, the accused pelted stones at the policemen and also misbehaved with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

