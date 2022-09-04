Left Menu

Sub-inspector arrested in Assam's Nagaon on bribery charges

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate of Assam police on Saturday arrested a Sub-Inspector in central Assam's Nagaon district on the charges of bribery.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate of Assam police on Saturday arrested a Sub-Inspector in central Assam's Nagaon district on the charges of bribery. The arrested police Sub-Inspector was identified as Anup Kakati and he was posted at the Kachua police station in the Nagaon district.

"Sub Inspector Anup Kataki of Kachua PS Nagaon has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption while accepting demanded money for facilitating bail matter of the complainant," tweeted GP Singh, Special DGP. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

