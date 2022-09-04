Fire at tent godown in Delhi's Rajouri Garden brought under control

A fire that broke out in a tent godown located near Vishal Enclave of Rajouri Garden on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday has been brought under control, said Fire Department on Sunday.

As per the fire department, the fire brigade was called around 1 am and 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

It took an hour and a half for the flames to be controlled, and no casualty has been reported. (ANI)

