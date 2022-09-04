Left Menu

Fire at tent godown in Delhi's Rajouri Garden brought under control

A fire that broke out in a tent godown located near Vishal Enclave of Rajouri Garden on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday has been brought under control, said Fire Department on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:47 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As per the fire department, the fire brigade was called around 1 am and 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

It took an hour and a half for the flames to be controlled, and no casualty has been reported. (ANI)

