Mentally-challenged man repatriated by Pakistan in J&K’s Poonch

A 30-year-old mentally-challenged man was repatriated by Pakistan after he inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

Mohd Rashid, a resident of Degwar-Terwan village in Poonch, was reported missing by his family on August 30, the officials said.

The Pakistani army handed him over to their Indian counterparts at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the LoC in presence of civil officials and police on Saturday. He was later united with his family, officials said.

They said this was the second time in the past few years that the man slipped across the border but was safely returned to his family.

