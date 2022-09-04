Delhi Police arrests absconding dreaded criminal wanted in firing incident of Samaypur Badli area

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested an absconding dreaded criminal wanted in firing incident of Samaypur Badli area from Rohini, said police on Saturday. The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Naveen Yadav, a resident of Rohini. He was found involved in eight Criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Rohit Meena.

He was arrested under Section 41.1 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The accused has been absconding for the last three years. Acting on the secret information that Yadav has been hiding in a flat in Sector-18 Rohini, the team was constituted. The raiding team cordoned the flat in Sector-18 Rohini and deployed staff at all escape points.

"After suspecting police presence, accused tried to escape and jumped off from the flat, however, alert support teams immediately overpowered him and successfully apprehended the accused," said DCP Meena. In the incident, the accused got his leg fractured and he was immediately admitted to the nearest government hospital where his treatment is being conducted.

He was interrogated after taking permission of the treating doctor. He admitted his involvement in a case under Section 307/34 IPC at Samaipur Badli Police Station. The local police of Samaipur Badli Police Station and Mahindra Park have been informed about his arrest.

Further interrogation from the accused is in progress. Earlier, The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested three women wanted in an alleged case of murder for six years.

All the three arrested women hailing from Mangolpuri --who were identified as Mamta (31), Varsha alias Heera (29), Prakashi (48)--were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each declared upon their arrest. According to the DCP Crime Rohit Meena, six years ago on March 13, 2016, an altercation allegedly took place between two neighbours in Mangolpuri for giving way to the car of the complainant Prakash.

The quarrel got aggressive and the accused persons Hari Krishan, Veer Singh alias Veeru, Saurav alias Gullan, Prem Singh alias Lala, Brij Mohan alias Johny, Mamta, Varsha alias Heera, and Prakshi along with one juvenile barged in Prakash's house and brutally thrashed the second party with sticks and swords, as a result of which, one of the injured persons Gyarsa Ram died during treatment in Hospital. The Delhi Police (Outer) had registered a case at the Mangolpuri Police Station and had arrested five of the accused persons and apprehended the juvenile.

The police further said that the accused women (who are now arrested) were absconding and evading their arrest by changing their locations frequently. They were also declared as Proclaimed Offenders (PO) by the court of Shirish Aggarwal, Metropolitan Magistrate (North-West) vide order dated July 29, 2016, and a cash reward was declared upon their arrest, it said.

The police further said that credible information regarding the three women was received by Head Constable Sunil on Friday that they were residing in 13 block of Trilokpuri Delhi, acting upon which they zeroed in on the address and apprehended them. (ANI)

