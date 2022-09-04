Left Menu

Charges framed against AAP's Sanjay Singh for 2008 protest in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 11:25 IST
Charges framed against AAP's Sanjay Singh for 2008 protest in UP
AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Charges have been framed against 14 people including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Samajwadi Party MLA Anoop Sanda by a local court here in connection with a street protest against the power department in 2008. Charges were framed against 14 people on Saturday by MP-MLA Court Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav, AAP MP's lawyer Madan Singh said on Sunday.

In 2008, a case was registered against 36 people, including District President Raghuveer Yadav, besides Singh and Sanda, for protesting against the electricity department by sitting on the road in front of Jamal Gate of the city.

The protest had reportedly led to a traffic jam with the demonstrators blocking the road.

Police have filed the chargesheet in the matter against all 36 people.

Singh was present in the court when charges were framed against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022