"World is getting away from communism", says Amit Shah as he slams Cong, CPI-M

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, took a dig at the Congress and CPI-M by saying that the world is 'getting away' from communism. "Congress is diminishing from the country, and the world is getting away from the Communists. If Kerala has a future, it's BJP," stated Amit Shah while addressing the BJP SC Morcha meeting in Kerala on Saturday.

According to the Union Home Minister, the Congress party and the Communists never worked for the well-being of the Scheduled Caste, tribes and the poor. "They treated them as mere vote banks," claimed Shah. He challenged the Congress party to come up with a list of what they did for the SC and ST communities, as they ruled this country for a long time and still no good was done for the upliftment of the Dalits.

Shah said, "Modi government has worked for the development of the Dalits in the country in the last eight years. There are a lot of ministers from the SC community with the BJP Government. BJP made a president who's from the SC community for the first time. And we also made a woman president who's from the ST community, Droupadi Murmuji." "Modi Government gave Mudra loan to 10 crore people. Out of that, 50 per cent was reserved for the Scheduled Casts and Scheduled Tribes. Cooking gas connection was provided to a total of 9 crores of people, out of which 5 crores were reserved for SC and ST. Under the Swach Bharat scheme, 5 crore poor people got water connection and among that three crores were for the SC community," he further stated.

Shah chaired the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. During the meeting Shah said that in the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council held in Thiruvananthapuram today, 26 issues were discussed, nine issues were resolved, while 17 issues were reserved for further consideration.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Administrator of Lakshadweep, Chief Secretaries of Southern Zonal Council States, Union Home Secretary, Secretary Inter-State Council Secretariat and other senior officials of State and Central Ministries and Departments. (ANI) (ANI)

