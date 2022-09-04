Left Menu

Punjab Police arrest 3 illegal arms suppliers from MP, seize 63 pistols

The Punjab Police have arrested three illegal arms suppliers and seized 63 country-made pistols from their possession in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.As many as 24 cases were earlier registered against the three accused, who used to supply pistols in Punjab, Rajasthan and other states, Punjab State Special Operation Cells sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh said.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 04-09-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 11:46 IST
Punjab Police arrest 3 illegal arms suppliers from MP, seize 63 pistols
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have arrested three illegal arms suppliers and seized 63 country-made pistols from their possession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.

As many as 24 cases were earlier registered against the three accused, who used to supply pistols in Punjab, Rajasthan and other states, Punjab State Special Operation Cell's sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh said. The police team from Amritsar in Punjab on Saturday arrested the three persons, identified as Kailash Singh, Sonu Singh and Gorelal, from Khargone's Kajalpura Road and seized 63 country-made pistols from them, he said.

He said that two other persons, named Jai Sharma and Deepak Pratap, were last month arrested with four pistols.

During questioning, the duo had informed that pistols were purchased from these three accused, the official said. Khargone's Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said the Punjab Police had contacted their counterparts here, who helped them in making the arrests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022