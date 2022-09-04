Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media
A Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission due to a technical failure northeast of the city of Hama, and its crew were killed, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported on Sunday, citing a military source.
