Reward carrying gangster arrested from UP's Pratapgarh after gun encounter

A wanted criminal was nabbed after he was shot in an encounter in Hathigawan area here, police said on Sunday. Ram Singh Yadav, 30, wanted in cases of loot and other crimes and carrying Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest, was surrounded by a police team on Saturday night and was injured in the gunfire, Hathigawan Police Station SHO Santosh Singh said. Yadav, notorious for carjacking after booking them for a ride, was admitted to a Community Health Centre in Kunda, where his condition was stated to be stable, he said. A country-made pistol, a few cartridges, and a bike were recovered from his possession.

A probe is on in the matter, police said.

