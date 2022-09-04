Left Menu

Assam Rifles jawan held for murder of wife, daughter

An Assam Rifles jawan has been arrested in Assams Cachar district for allegedly killing his wife and daughter, police said on Sunday. The jawan was found at a temple near his quarter in an incoherent state, from where he was arrested, police said. We have started an investigation to determine the cause of the murders, police said.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 04-09-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An Assam Rifles jawan has been arrested in Assam's Cachar district for allegedly killing his wife and daughter, police said on Sunday. The reason for the twin murders is not yet known, they added. Police said neighbours found Manika (31) and her daughter Riddhi (12) death in their official quarter at Srikona camp, about 15 km from here, on Saturday morning. Police launched a search for the missing husband, Rabindar Kumar, who hails from Akhnoor area in Jammu. The jawan was found at a temple near his quarter in an incoherent state, from where he was arrested, police said. Kumar was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody. ''We have started an investigation to determine the cause of the murders,'' police said.

