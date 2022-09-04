Left Menu

Navi Mumbai police impose fine on US national for overstaying in India

She was expected to leave the country before July 8, 2019, bust she did not do so, police said in a release.She overstayed in India till August 27, 2022, a total of 1,150 days, the release said. On August 9 this year, she stayed in a hotel in Navi Mumbai.

  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have imposed a fine of Rs 34,400 on a US national who overstayed in India without a valid passport, officials said.

The woman had come to India on a tourist visa on January 10, 2019 with a condition that she will stay here for 180 days. She was expected to leave the country before July 8, 2019, bust she did not do so, police said in a release.

She overstayed in India till August 27, 2022, a total of 1,150 days, the release said. On August 9 this year, she stayed in a hotel in Navi Mumbai. The hotel later informed about it to the Navi Mumbai police's Foreigners Registration Cell.

On August 21, she stayed in another hotel in Navi Mumbai and the police were promptly intimated about the same.

The police went to the hotel and enquired with the woman, who initially gave evasive answers.

When she was informed about the consequences of illegal stay without a valid visa, she paid the fine, the police said, adding that was asked to leave the country immediately.

