Trekker from West Bengal dies after falling into glacial crevice in U'khand

A trekker from West Bengal died and two others were seriously injured after falling into the crevice on a glacier along Chimloga-Chitkul trek near Uttarkashi-Himachal Pradesh border. Porters accompanying the trekkers informed authorities about the incident after which a team of ITBP personnel left for the spot Sunday morning to safely rescue the injured trekkers, Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said.

Updated: 04-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 15:59 IST
A trekker from West Bengal died and two others were seriously injured after falling into the crevice on a glacier along Chimloga-Chitkul trek near Uttarkashi-Himachal Pradesh border. Porters accompanying the trekkers informed authorities about the incident after which a team of ITBP personnel left for the spot Sunday morning to safely rescue the injured trekkers, Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said. A nine-member team, including three trekkers from West Bengal and six porters, had left Liwadi village in Uttarkashi district for Khimloga-Chitkul trek on September 1. While trekking the three trekkers fell into the crevice of a glacier from a height of 5,600 metres after which Sujoy Dubey (42) died, while Subrato Vishwas (49) and Narottam Gyan (50) were seriously injured, Patwal said. As Vishwas was not in a position to move due to his injury, the porters pitched a camp at Khimloga itself and three of them came down to inform officers at an ITBP camp at Chitkul about the incident late Saturday night.

Chitkul is located in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The rescue team, which left for Khimloga Sunday morning, consists of 10 ITBP personnel, 10 police and 10 homeguard jawans, Patwal said. A case will be registered against all the three trekkers of West Bengal as they had left for the trek without taking permission from the administration, he added.

