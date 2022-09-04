Thane police solve 6 cases of theft, house-breaking; 7 persons held

Police claimed to have solved six cases of theft, house-breaking, mobile phone and chain snatching in Maharashtra's Thane district with the arrest of seven persons in the last couple of days.

Stolen items worth Rs 4.92 lakh was also recovered from the accused nabbed from Bhiwandi town here, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Madan Ballal said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Asif Bhagwan (23), Akbar Shaikh (24), Vaijyanath Verma (47), Gourishankar Arak (30), Gulzar Khan (22), Irfan Shaikh (19) and Abid Ansari (24). The official also said some of the accused were habitual offenders and cases had been registered against them.

