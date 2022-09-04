Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 2.98 lakh seized, two arrested
The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.98 lakh from the possession of two persons in Malda district, the police said on Sunday.
On a tip-off, the STF personnel apprehended two persons Tayab Ansari (37) and Mansur Ali (30) from Tulsidanga area under Gazole police station on Friday.
The STF team seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 2.98 lakh from the possession of the duo. The currency notes were in the denomination of Rs 500, the police said.
A case has been lodged at Gazole police station in this regard, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
