Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 2.98 lakh seized, two arrested

The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.98 lakh from the possession of two persons in Malda district, the police said on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the STF personnel apprehended two persons Tayab Ansari (37) and Mansur Ali (30) from Tulsidanga area under Gazole police station on Friday.

The STF team seized fake currency with a face value of Rs 2.98 lakh from the possession of the duo. The currency notes were in the denomination of Rs 500, the police said.

A case has been lodged at Gazole police station in this regard, they added.

