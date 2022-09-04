Left Menu

J-K: Indian Army reaches out to local girls on career prospects in armed forces

Indian Army on Saturday organised an awareness and motivational campaign for girl students residing in villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-09-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 16:30 IST
J-K: Indian Army reaches out to local girls on career prospects in armed forces
Indian Army organises awareness campaign for local girl students near Line of Control in Uri (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army on Saturday organised an awareness and motivational campaign for girl students residing in villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. The awareness campaign mainly focused on generating awareness among girls regarding career prospects in the armed forces.

The event was held at the Auditorium Hall of Degree College, Uri and was participated by 226 girls. During the event, women army officers gave a detailed account of various options to join the Indian armed forces and also enlightened the young girls regarding personal health and hygiene.

A small martial art demonstration for self-defence was also shown during the course of the event, which the young girls found quite interesting and exciting. Apart from the awareness programme, the young girls got an opportunity to interact with civil dignitaries and army officials where they were encouraged to "come out of their shells" for a brighter future and a prosperous Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

