Kasganj Jail prisoner flees from govt hospital in Agra

A prisoner lodged in Kasganj district jail on Sunday escaped from Sarojani Naidu Medical College here where he was admitted for treatment, police said.

Neeru (48), was admitted at the New Surgery building of the hospital on August 17 for treatment of a spinal problem, Inspector Awadesh Kumar Awasthi of MM Gate police station told PTI. ''He fled from the Surgery building premises on Sunday at 7:30 am and efforts are being made to arrest him,'' Kumar said.

Further investigations are on, he said. The prisoner was the resident of a village in Jalesar and was lodged in Kasganj district jail in a rape case and for assault on a government employee, police said.

