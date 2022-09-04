Left Menu

Kasganj Jail prisoner flees from govt hospital in Agra

A prisoner lodged in Kasganj district jail on Sunday escaped from Sarojani Naidu Medical College here where he was admitted for treatment, police said.Neeru 48, was admitted at the New Surgery building of the hospital on August 17 for treatment of a spinal problem, Inspector Awadesh Kumar Awasthi of MM Gate police station told PTI.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 04-09-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 16:50 IST
Kasganj Jail prisoner flees from govt hospital in Agra
  • Country:
  • India

A prisoner lodged in Kasganj district jail on Sunday escaped from Sarojani Naidu Medical College here where he was admitted for treatment, police said.

Neeru (48), was admitted at the New Surgery building of the hospital on August 17 for treatment of a spinal problem, Inspector Awadesh Kumar Awasthi of MM Gate police station told PTI. ''He fled from the Surgery building premises on Sunday at 7:30 am and efforts are being made to arrest him,'' Kumar said.

Further investigations are on, he said. The prisoner was the resident of a village in Jalesar and was lodged in Kasganj district jail in a rape case and for assault on a government employee, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022