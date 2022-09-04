Left Menu

UP: Declared 'dead' in govt records, 70-year-old man struggles to prove he is alive

A 70-year-old man, declared dead in government records here, is struggling to prove to officials that he is indeed alive. Om Prakash, a resident of Fatehpur village in Tilhar here, said he has been running from pillar to post for the past year to prove that he is alive and claimed that he was also denied an old-age pension. As I am dead in government records, I could not even withdraw money from the bank.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:15 IST
UP: Declared 'dead' in govt records, 70-year-old man struggles to prove he is alive
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man, declared ''dead'' in government records here, is struggling to prove to officials that he is indeed alive.

Om Prakash, a resident of Fatehpur village in Tilhar here, said he has been running from pillar to post for the past one year to prove that he is alive and claimed that he was also denied old-age pension.

''As I am dead in government records, I could not even withdraw money from bank. My cane crop is affected as I could not irrigate it due to lack of money. Now, nobody is helping me,'' Prakash said in front of senior officials here on Saturday. He said that about a year ago he was declared ''dead'' in records and when he went to withdraw pension meant for the elderly, he was told that he has died.

''I could not even withdraw money I got in my bank account from a sugar mill for my cane,'' he said.

Tilhar Tehsildar (revenue officer) Gyanendra Singh told PTI that the matter has come to his notice and he will be sending a team to Om Prakash's village to probe it.

''If he has been declared dead in records, they will be rectified and due action will be taken against those guilty,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022