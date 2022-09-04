Gang robs father-son duo of Rs 52 lakh

Two persons armed with sickles were held here on the charge of attacking a father-son duo with a sickle and robbing them of Rs 52 lakh, police said on Sunday. According to the police, 57-year old Thangaraj and his son Yuvaraj were attacked with the sickle. Both the father and son had to be hospitalised. An associate of the thieves is at large, and a search for him is on, the police added. The father and the son, hailing from Tiruchy, had come here to buy vegetables.

