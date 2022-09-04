Left Menu

Truck carrying cattle seized in UP, driver arrested

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A truck carrying cattle was seized and its driver arrested here on Sunday, police said.

The accused is a native of Punjab's Sangrur district, they said.

Following a tip-off, a truck carrying 15 cattle -- three cows and 12 bulls -- was seized in the Sikandrabad area, Superintendent of Police (city) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and he has been arrested, he said.

The cattle have been sent to a 'gaushala' (cow shed), the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

