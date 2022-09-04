Truck carrying cattle seized in UP, driver arrested
A truck carrying cattle was seized and its driver arrested here on Sunday, police said.
The accused is a native of Punjab's Sangrur district, they said.
Following a tip-off, a truck carrying 15 cattle -- three cows and 12 bulls -- was seized in the Sikandrabad area, Superintendent of Police (city) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.
A case has been registered against the truck driver and he has been arrested, he said.
The cattle have been sent to a 'gaushala' (cow shed), the police said.
