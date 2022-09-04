Left Menu

UP: Man axes wife to death

A man allegedly axed his wife to death at Chauferwa village falling in the Sadar police station area.Police have arrested the accused. She died on the spot. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and lodged an FIR regarding the matter.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:49 IST
UP: Man axes wife to death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly axed his wife to death at Chauferwa village falling in the Sadar police station area.

Police have arrested the accused. Circle Officer (CO) Veer Singh said on Sunday that Ram Vishal (52), a resident of Chauferwa village, attacked with an axe his wife Jamuna Devi (50), who was sleeping on a cot outside their house on Saturday night. She died on the spot. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and lodged an FIR regarding the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022