UP: Man axes wife to death

A man allegedly axed his wife to death at Chauferwa village falling in the Sadar police station area.

Police have arrested the accused. Circle Officer (CO) Veer Singh said on Sunday that Ram Vishal (52), a resident of Chauferwa village, attacked with an axe his wife Jamuna Devi (50), who was sleeping on a cot outside their house on Saturday night. She died on the spot. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and lodged an FIR regarding the matter.

