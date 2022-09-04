Response to linking aadhaar with voters list lukewarm

As per the order of the Election Commission of India, the linking of aadhaar number with an individual's name in the electoral list was conducted in all the polling booths in Erode district on Sunday.

In this regard, a special camp was conducted in the booths. Booth-level officers (BLO) gave a separate form to each voter for the linking. The response to the procedure was lukewarm, according to officials. EOM NVG NVG

