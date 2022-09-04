Left Menu

Response to linking aadhaar with voters list lukewarm

As per the order of the Election Commission of India, the linking of aadhaar number with an individuals name in the electoral list was conducted in all the polling booths in Erode district on Sunday.In this regard, a special camp was conducted in the booths. Booth-level officers BLO gave a separate form to each voter for the linking. The response to the procedure was lukewarm, according to officials. EOM NVG NVG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:56 IST
Response to linking aadhaar with voters list lukewarm
  • Country:
  • India

As per the order of the Election Commission of India, the linking of aadhaar number with an individual's name in the electoral list was conducted in all the polling booths in Erode district on Sunday.

In this regard, a special camp was conducted in the booths. Booth-level officers (BLO) gave a separate form to each voter for the linking. The response to the procedure was lukewarm, according to officials. EOM NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022