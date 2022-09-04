President Droupadi Murmu greets teachers on eve of Teacher's Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended her greetings on the eve of Teacher's Day. "On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country," an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting President Murmu.

Terming former President Dr S Radhakrishnan an inspiration for all the teachers, President Murmu said, "This occasion marks the birth anniversary of the great teacher-philosopher and former President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan. I pay my humble tributes to him. He is an inspiration for all teachers who try to instil, in addition to knowledge, human values in the students." "Our teachers are continuously trying to improve their capabilities and proficiency through new research, experiments and innovations. Through the National Education Policy-2020, changes are being brought to our education system. It is also providing opportunities for the inclusion of Indian cultural values and languages in our education system," she added.

The statement further disclosed that she hopes for more talent to join the profession to help responsible citizens emerge, who would be ready to work for the nation's welfare. "I hope that more talent joins the noble profession of teaching. I extend my wishes again to all teachers. It is due to their efforts that responsible citizens emerge, who are ready to work for the welfare of the nation in every possible manner," it said.

She further expressed confidence in the achievement of new heights in the field of education. I am confident that the efforts of our teachers will help us achieve new heights in the field of education, it added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary. The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country. (ANI)

