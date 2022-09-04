Left Menu

Sticky bombs recovered from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:21 IST
Sticky bombs recovered from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore: Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have recovered sticky bombs or magnetic IEDs from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore township of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The militant, identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar, was arrested Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Sopore, in north Kashmir, SP Sopore, Shabir Nawab, said the security forces laid a naka on a specific input about the movement of a hybrid terrorist on Saturday evening.

"The hybrid terrorist was arrested and a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds were recovered from his possession," he said.

Nawab said after questioning the arrested ultra, security forces recovered sticky bombs or magnetic bombs from an orchard. "Further investigation is on," he said.

The SP said it was for the first time that sticky bombs were recovered in Sopore.

"It is a magnetic bomb, which sticks to a vehicle, it is a high explosive and very destructive and dangerous to security forces and civilians and can cause huge loss of life and property," he said.

Nawab said the recovery of the bombs was a huge success for the security forces.

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022