Man kills woman with an axe in Berlin

They had not yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man killed a woman with an ax in a Berlin apartment early Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, German police said.

Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin's Lichtenberg neighbourhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime.

