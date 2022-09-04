Left Menu

Soldier killed, another injured in road accident in Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:30 IST
Soldier killed, another injured in road accident in Jaisalmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A soldier was killed and another injured when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Jodhpur-Ramgarh bypass in this district on Sunday, the police said.

The soldiers were going to the Army cantonment when the incident occurred, they said.

''They were rushed to the district hospital where Naib Subedar Sushil Dutt (42) was declared dead,'' the police said, adding that the body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

The soldier was injured in the leg. The truck driver fled after the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

