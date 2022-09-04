Soldier killed, another injured in road accident in Jaisalmer

A soldier was killed and another injured when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Jodhpur-Ramgarh bypass in this district on Sunday, the police said.

The soldiers were going to the Army cantonment when the incident occurred, they said.

''They were rushed to the district hospital where Naib Subedar Sushil Dutt (42) was declared dead,'' the police said, adding that the body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

The soldier was injured in the leg. The truck driver fled after the incident, they added.

