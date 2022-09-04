Maha: Three held for abducting school principal in Nagpur

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:12 IST
Three persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur for allegedly abducting a school principal, a police official said on Saturday.

Pradeep Hariram Motiramani, the principal of Mahatma Gandhi Centennial Primary School in Jaripatka was abducted on Friday night allegedly for a ransom of Rs 30 lakh, the official said.

''We nabbed one accused on Saturday and two others soon after. They are Nevil Sonu Hendry (34), his former wife Reena Francis (39) and Suraj Falke (24). One Vicky is on the run. Motiramani had left home on Friday morning but did not return till late in the night, after which his wife filed a complaint,'' he said.

''When his daughter called on his cellphone, a person picked it up and said the family must keep Rs 30 lakh ready for his release. Local police and the Crime Branch began probe and found Motiramani's two-wheeler near a hospital in Mankapur,'' he said.

''After one accused was held, his associates released Motiramani, who came to the police station and narrated the chain of events. One of the accused used to work with Motiramani earlier and conspired with others to abduct him for ransom. Further probe is underway,'' he said.

