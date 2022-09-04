Left Menu

UP: Man held for pressuring wife to convert

Police here arrested a man for allegedly luring a woman into marriage by introducing himself as a Hindu and then pressuring her to change her religion, a statement said on Sunday.The arrested man has been identified as Faisal Ahmed, alias Atharv Ali, a resident of Lucknows Gomtinagar.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:12 IST
UP: Man held for pressuring wife to convert
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested a man for allegedly luring a woman into marriage by introducing himself as a Hindu and then pressuring her to change her religion, a statement said on Sunday.

The arrested man has been identified as Faisal Ahmed, alias Atharv Ali, a resident of Lucknow's Gomtinagar. He was arrested from the Chinhat trisection of Lucknow on Saturday night. The accused had introduced himself as a Hindu to the woman and lured her into marriage, and then pressured her to change her religion. The statement said the accused beat her up and also raped her. On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, police registered a case against him under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (punishment for rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The accused has also been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022