Left Menu

Nagpur man loses Rs 1.68 lakh after clicking on link in fraud power bill message

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:20 IST
Nagpur man loses Rs 1.68 lakh after clicking on link in fraud power bill message
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of a state-run coal firm was duped of Rs 1.68 lakh by online fraudsters who sent him a fake message about power bills, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Rajeshkumar Awadhiya (46) received a message on August 29 about power supply disconnection due to unpaid bills and he downloaded an app as mentioned in the message, the official said.

''Soon after clicking on the link, he lost Rs 1.68 lakh from two bank accounts. A case of cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered,'' the Khaperkheda police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022